The elderly woman hurt in a crash with a suspected drink driver has died from her injuries.

The crash happened on Leeds Road, close to Cooper Bridge roundabout, at just before 9am on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

A second man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident and closed Leeds Road at the roundabout, causing huge traffic delays which are expected to last into the evening.

Two cars were involved in the collision. A purple Peugeot - with its front end badly damaged - could be seen within the police cordon, as could a black Audi S5.

Debris from the two cars was strewn across Leeds Road.

The vehicles were later removed and the road was fully opened again at around 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 78-year-old woman who was seriously injured has now died.

"A male in his 60s was taken to hospital.

"Another male was arrested for drink driving in connection with the incident.

"Road closures are still in and around the scene and will be in place for some time. There is significant disruption to traffic and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *512 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.