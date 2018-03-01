Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of an elderly woman has been found in the snow.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene outside East Court flats on Well Street in Farsley, Leeds, just after 6am this morning (Thurs).

The 75-year-old has been identified and her family informed, officers say.

Her body was found partially under a parked car and a police scene is in place this morning. West Yorkshire Police say that there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The incident comes as severe weather warnings hit West Yorkshire.

Det Insp James Entwhistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries into the circumstances but at this stage there is nothing to suggest her death is suspicious.

“We have established the woman’s identity and are in contact with her family. We would like to hear from anyone who saw her in the area at any time prior to her being found this morning. She may have appeared confused.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 191.