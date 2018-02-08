Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled racial abuse at a 75-year-old woman before kicking away her walking stick and then stealing it.

The victim fell to the floor and pleaded for the return of the stick as she was robbed of her purse on Birkby Road, Birkby on Monday February 5.

Police described it as a ‘despicable attack’ and appealed for information about the robber who

has a mark or tattoo on his left wrist.

The incident happened at around 1.10pm near to Brendon Drive.

The victim was walking along the pavement when a man crossed the road towards her. He then shouted racial abuse at the victim and grabbed her walking stick before demanding her purse.

The two then struggled and the victim was pushed into a wall, injuring her knee.

The victim handed over her purse before a witness intervened.

Det Con Deborah Montgomery said: “This was a despicable attack on a vulnerable lady whose walking stick was kicked, causing her to fall to the ground.

“When the man made off he took her walking stick. The victim pleaded for its return but the man shouted further racist abuse at her.

“This attack happened at a busy time of the day and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed it to get in contact.”

The suspect is white and around 25 years old. He is 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and wore blue jeans and a light grey coloured hooded jacket - with the hood pulled tightly around his face - and the zip fastened all the way up.

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180059743