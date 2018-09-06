Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman who died after she was hit by a car outside Fox's Biscuits in Batley has been named by police .

Patricia Goddard, 76, who lived in Wellington Street, was reportedly carrying her dog when she was hit by a silver Kia Ceed at 6.30pm on Friday, 31 August. She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died from her injuries.

The vehicle was travelling away from the town when it happened. The air ambulance attended the incident.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been spoken to.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed it or the circumstances prior to it is asked to contact them on 101, quoting log 1570 of 31 August, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Ms Goddard's next door neighbour Craig Tommis said at the time: "I heard a huge bang, it was that loud I thought two cars had collided.

"I ran outside and saw her lying in the middle of the road. I stood in the road to stop traffic until emergency services came.

"Her sister had just dropped her off across the road and she was crossing to get home.

"Her dog is Pekingese. Apparently she was carrying it when it happened because I heard yelping and it was lying next to the kerb.

"Her sister was still there when I went outside. I think she took the dog."