Elland bypass partially opened this morning after a damaged gas main closed the road yesterday (Wednesday).

One lane remains closed for engineers to continue repair work but all other lanes opened at 5am today (Thursday).

Local authorities said the duel carriageway, linking Huddersfield and Halifax, is expected to fully open by this evening (Thursday).

A contraflow system is in place, between Park Road and the turn off for Wakefield Road and Stainland Road, while Northern Gas Networks fix the damaged mains.

Calderdale Council said the work was expected to take most of the day and all lanes would not be opened until the evening.

Restrictions are in place on Elland bypass today while Northern Gas Networks repair the gas main. All lanes are open except around the works area when it becomes restricted to one lane. The road is scheduled to fully open by this evening. pic.twitter.com/TE4Jnr0BTs — Calderdale Council (@Calderdale) May 31, 2018

The closure caused long delays yesterday as traffic diverted through the centre of Elland caused congestion in the village.

The bypass is a key route for ambulances travelling from Huddersfield to Calderdale Royal Hospital and some people were concerned the closure could put lives in danger.

Ian Brown, from Fixby , said: “The key question the populace want to know is how the ambulances are going on getting to Calderdale A&E from Huddersfield.

“What is the plan and the additional times. If anyone dies in transit because this road is closed, it will be an avoidable tragedy.”

Neil Travers, Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, apologised to motorists.

He said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience road users may encounter and thank them for their patience as we work to complete this emergency gas work as safely and quickly as possible.

“The damage was caused late on Tuesday by a third party contractor carrying out work in the area.

“Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”