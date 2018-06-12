Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to Elland will soon be able to park short term for free in council car parks.

Calderdale Council ’s Cabinet agreed that a trial limited stay free parking scheme should be introduced as soon as possible and reviewed after six months.

And the two-year parking review which is due to take place in 2018 will consider the specific issues about Elland as part of its consideration of the wider position in other towns across the whole borough.

Elland had been hard-hit by the devastating Yorkshire floods of Boxing Day 2015 which swept away the historic Elland bridge – the bridge only eventually re-opening in early 2017.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The town’s remaining banks closed and a significant edge-of-town supermarket disconnected people from the town centre, Cabinet members heard.

Presenting the case, Clr Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden), Cabinet member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said it was right the council support market towns like Elland where it was possible.

Parking fees may be axed from one town as they're introduced in another

“It’s clear footfall in Elland has declined in recent years and had an effect on the town,” she said.

She said 1,500 people had signed a petition from local businesses and residents which had been received through the Elland Town Board.

In March the council’s Place Scrutiny Board endorsed the view of petitioners that a 12-month trial period of one hour free parking be implemented in the very near future.