An Elland nursery has been rated “outstanding” following an inspection by Ofsted.

Water’s Edge Nursery was praised for the high quality of learning, excellent leadership and superb relationships with parents.

The inspection is the first since the nursery at Park Road became a limited company in 2015. The nursery at Park Road opened 16 years ago and previous inspections have rated it as outstanding.

On this occasion, inspectors commented that children thrived in the “well-resourced, vibrant and highly stimulating environment” and as a result were respectful, kind and polite. Staff consistently praised the children for their achievements, which boosted their self-esteem and confidence.

The inspectors’ report praised the excellent leadership and “magnificently structured management team” whose wealth of experience and expert knowledge inspired the entire staff.

The quality of teaching was also deemed outstanding, delivered by highly skilled, enthusiastic staff who made learning “extremely enjoyable” for the children. Each child had a key person which helped them develop secure, emotional attachments quickly within a nurturing environment.

Relationships with parents were “exceptional” while the nursery had developed many positive partnerships with external professionals.

Inspectors also praised the management and staff’s in-depth monitoring of children’s development, which helped identify any development gaps early on. Behaviour management, safeguarding and learning development were all rated outstanding.

The report said: “Children are provided with a nurturing environment and are supported to develop positive relationships with their peers. They are extremely happy and confident and demonstrate a positive sense of belonging.

“Children benefit from being cared for in an exceptionally well-resourced, vibrant and highly stimulating environment. Excellent relationships between staff provide and exemplary model for children’s behaviour.

“Children’s good health and physical skills are promoted exceptionally well and they enjoy freshly cooked, nutritious food and access a range of high quality resources outside.”

Owner Joanne Wood said she was delighted at the report and praised her team for all the hard work they had put in.

“We pride ourselves on the abilities and talent of our fantastic staff and this outstanding rating is a tribute to their hard work,” she said. “The children’s welfare is always our number one priority and it is wonderful to see them grow and gain in confidence.”