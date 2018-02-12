Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This little moggy, dubbed Mo, was found by the side of the road during freezing temperatures.

The emaciated black and white cat was found by a runner on Woodhead Road, between Holmfirth and Holmbridge.

He was taken in by kind-hearted residents and then passed onto Jamie DeGiorgio, who took him to the emergency vet who said he may not have survived the night had he not been found.

Now there’s an appeal to trace his owner or find him a new home.

Jamie said: “This poor guy is emaciated, you can feel every single bone and he can barely walk without his back end giving way.

“The vets have put him on a drip, antibiotics and pain relief.

“He is so friendly and didn’t stop purring, even when they had to check his temperature, which means he must have an owner somewhere.

“He will receive whatever treatment he needs and when well enough, he will go to a foster home if no owner is found.”

Jamie added that he’s eaten well overnight and will remain in the care of a vet today before a foster home is found.

If you own the cat or would like to foster him get in touch with via the Facebook page ‘ Hudds Feral and Strays .’