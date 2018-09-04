Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news blog.
A police incident is ongoing this morning on Firth Street, near to Huddersfield town centre. It's not currently known what is happening although witnesses say West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the ambulance service are all in attendance.
An air ambulance was also seen landing on Queen Street South, just off the ring road.
Stay with us for the latest updates from the scene.
Robert says a small area at the top of Commercial Street has been cordoned off.
Police have told us a man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the canal.
A statement issued by the Force this morning says:
Police were called at 9:34 to a concern for safety of a male found in a canal.
Emergency services were called to Queen Street South in Huddersfield where a man was in the water.
Air ambulance was also deployed and the man was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.
A patient is being transported to hospital...
Police are centred around this bridge just behind the University campus.
Reporter Robert Sutcliffe is at the scene where a police cordon has been put in place around the canal.