Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news blog.

A police incident is ongoing this morning on Firth Street, near to Huddersfield town centre. It's not currently known what is happening although witnesses say West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the ambulance service are all in attendance.

An air ambulance was also seen landing on Queen Street South, just off the ring road.

Stay with us for the latest updates from the scene.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .