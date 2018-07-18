Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services talked a man down from a railway bridge.

The man, thought to be in his thirties according to witnesses, was spotted perched on the wall of a bridge on Church Street, Paddock, at around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

The street was closed by police while he was persuaded to come down.

One witness said: “I came to pick up my dad and I saw this man in the middle of the bridge and there were police officers there.

“The police had blocked the road and there were people from Network Rail there.

“I think they were waiting for negotiators to come to talk him down.

“I think he went off in the ambulance.

“It’s sad when people get to that stage.”

Another witness, who works near the bridge, said: “I was working in the shop and I saw police cars everywhere.

“I saw him stood on the wall and the police were telling us to keep away.

“The second time I looked, I saw he was down from the wall and talking with the police.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.18pm to a concern for safety of a man on a bridge.

“Road closures and traffic diversions were (put) in place.”