The sirens at chemical works Syngenta will be sounded next week.

On Tuesday, April 24, between 10am and midday the sirens will be tested by the Leeds Road based company.

The chemical manufacturer tests its sirens regularly, which alert people to an emergency.

The company said: “During these hours, sirens will be sounded at random intervals for periods of five minutes.

“We test our sirens annually to ensure their reliability in the event of an emergency.”

The company has previously told the Examiner that if people hear the siren outside a test period people should go indoors immediately, extinguish naked flames, including pilot lights, and not smoke. They should shut doors and windows and close off ventilation where possible.

The firm’s Community Safety Plan, which is also distributed to residents and businesses nearby, says residents will be alerted to a real-life emergency by the sirens sounding continuously for five minutes and then for 30 seconds every subsequent five minutes.

The chemical firm has been carrying out the test once a year for the past 30 years and sirens are expected to be heard for miles around.

Last time they could be heard as far away as Jackson Bridge near Holmfirth.