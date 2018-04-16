Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those with keen eyes may have already noticed Huddersfield’s changing skyline.

A huge crane began raising a second Emley Moor mast at the weekend, which so far reaches almost 73 metres – a long way short of the 317m (1,040ft) which is planned for the temporary structure.

The new mast will stand next to the concrete tower until the end of 2021.

Arqiva, the communications infrastructure provider, said work had gone well to raise the new tower.

“Following a foggy start, work progressed well over the weekend with the crane raising the Emley Moor temporary mast up to almost 73m,” said an Arqiva spokesman.

He said the temporary tower was “still shy of its larger sibling.”

The second mast needs to be built while vital work is carried out on the broadcasting technology on the original landmark structure.

The temporary mast will be 317m (1,040ft) tall, just shy of the existing tower and is needed to transmit signals while changes are made to the top of the original mast.

It will be supported by dozens of steel cables.

The work would lower the height of the mast from its current 330.4m (1,084ft) to 319m, but it would still retain its place as the tallest free-standing structure in the UK.

The mast was built to replace a previous one brought down by high winds and ice in March 1969.