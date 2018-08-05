Emley Show 2018

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands enjoyed one of Yorkshire’s top agricultural shows in baking sunshine on Saturday.

The long-running Emley Show , which took place at Factory Farm, Emley Moor , celebrates the best in rural life.

There were stunning displays to keep the crowds enthralled including a bird demonstration by Wise Owls, daring motorbike stunts from XTreme Stunts and a dog and duck act which saw a sheep dog rounding up ducks!

Among the traditional events at the show were classes in cattle, sheep, goats and poultry.

Visitors also enjoyed cookery and craft demonstrations.

Hungry show-goers had plenty to sate their appetites with everything from locally produced artisan pies to sweets and homemade cakes.

Hot weather guaranteed long queues for stalls selling ice cream and cold beer while other guests checked out stalls manned by local businesses, charities and the emergency services.

From Chicago was ex-pat Dave Allchurch and his son John.

Dave, originally from North Lincolnshire, is a fan of agricultural shows in the UK and his adopted USA.

But he wasn’t disappointed by the lack of rodeo at this very British show.

He said: “What’s good is seeing the children involved with the animals. I like seeing the next generation coming up.”

John, six, added: “I liked the honeybees; they tickled me and gran.”

Also enjoying the show were Dave and Carina Travers, of Netherton, and their daughter Brooke, 12.

Wes thought the show was great value for money.

He said: “The big draw is they don’t charge for kids.

“The Great Yorkshire Show is good but it’s expensive if you’re taking the whole family.

He added: “Not that I’m tight!”

Businesses at the show enjoyed plenty of trade.

Rosalyn Raine, of Holmfirth-based Mama’s Secret Little Boutique, was selling authentic Spanish-made riding boots.

She said: “It’s very nice and busy and there are lots of lovely people.”

Emley Show, which was founded in 1893, has been a mainstay of the northern agricultural show circuit.

The show celebrated its 100th show last year.