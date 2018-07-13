Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man who smashed up spirits at a Batley nightspot was grieving following the death of his friend.

Gareth Richardson threw a condiments tray at bottles of drink and then helped himself to lager when staff at Brooklands Bar refused to serve him any more alcohol.

The 34-year-old’s solicitor explained that he was upset after attending the funeral of a friend who had died from a heart attack aged only 36.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft and criminal damage to property when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that Richardson had been inside the Alexandra Road bar shortly before 2am.

He said: “He was refused a drink and started being abusive towards staff.

“Then he went round to the other side of the bar but was told to leave.

“When he returned to the other side he picked up a tray of condiments and threw it at the bar, hitting some spirits bottles and smashing them.

“Then he went and started helping himself to lager which he and his friend were drinking.”

Police were called and Richardson, of Millers Croft in Birstall, was arrested. He had stolen £15 worth of alcohol and the broken spirits cost £20 to replace.

On a scale of one to 10 on how drunk he was, Richardson described himself as a 10.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that he had not been in trouble since being jailed at crown court for a public order offence in 2014.

He said: “He’d been to the funeral of a friend who, aged only 36, had died of a heart attack.

“Mr Richardson consumed a significant amount of alcohol and has no real recollection of what happened.

“It was an emotional day which led to his excessive consumption.”

Magistrates gave him a 12 month conditional discharge.

He will have to pay £35 compensation to the bar as well as £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.