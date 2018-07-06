The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was an emotional start and finish to the annual Examiner Schools Awards as the tragic death of young dancer Katelyn Dawson played a central role in the event.

Katelyn, 15, was killed in January when a car mounted the pavement and smashed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen as the young schoolgirl waited with friends.

Her death had a huge impact on the whole school community at Shelley College but the response from teachers, pupils and parents was incredible.

Within days hundreds gathered for a special vigil celebrating Katelyn’s short life with even more paying their respects at her funeral which also included a dance performance from her friends.

There have been more vigils and events to make sure Katelyn is remembered as the bubbly young girl she was.

Plans are also in place for the school dance studio to be named in her honour and a permanent memorial.

To mark her life the Examiner also decided to rename our community title at the Schools Awards in her memory.

Katelyn’s parents Colin and Angela attended the event at Kirklees College to hand the first ever Katelyn Dawson Community Contribution Award to Shelley College for the tremendous way they rallied around pupils, parents and staff during the heartbreaking events.

And it was a hat-trick performance for Shelley who also picked up the School Support Staff award for the work of caretakers Dave, Pete and Peter as well as being named Secondary School of the Year.

Principal David Wadsworth collected the award, which was the final one of the day, and dedicated it to Katelyn. Mr Wadsworth also praised the pupils, staff and support staff for the ‘collective spirit’ that encourages everyone to excel whether it is in sport, music or core subjects.

It was also a double win for Katelyn’s mum Angela who helps lead Lindley Junior School’s Girls Football Team which was announced as Team of the Year.

Lindley won the Primary School of the Year award too.

The event also saw a stunning performance from the Fairfield Makaton Choir.

Examiner Editor Wayne Ankers said: “I was so impressed and overwhelmed by the level of entries and it is fantastic to see nominations from pupils, colleagues and even partners. There really are so many inspirational stories within the education sector in Kirklees and this event captures them.

“There are teachers who do so much more than just teach, pupils who work together to achieve their goals and support staff who ensure schools run like clockwork.

“The tragic death of Katelyn touched almost everyone in Huddersfield and it was so right to dedicate an award to her and it means she will always be a part of this event.”

Winners

The Katelyn Dawson Community Contribution Award in association with Vision for Education - Shelley College

School Communication Award - Diamond Wood Community Academy

Healthy Living Award - Boothroyd Primary Academy

Class / Team of the Year - Lindley Junior School Girls Football Team

Trainee Teacher of the Year - Callum Power - Holmfirth High School

School Support Staff of the Year - Caretakers- Dave, Pete and Peter - Shelley College

Inspirational Teacher of the Year sponsored by Collins - Becki Gilbert - Diamond Wood Community Academy

Headteacher of the Year sponsored by Schofield Sweeney - Jennifer Napper - Westborough High School

SEND School / Alternative Provision of the Year - The William Henry Smith School

Primary School of the Year - Lindley Junior School

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College - Shelley College