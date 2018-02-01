Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A specialist wine shop in Huddersfield has been shut down because of a mouse infestation.

An environmental health official told how she noticed a pungent smell of urine when she entered Vivaldi Continental Wine and Foods.

The Leeds Road premises has now been closed after Kirklees Magistrates agreed that it posed a serious risk to public health.

Company director John Shinwell said that he is working closely with Kirklees Council to ensure that vital improvements are made before the specialist wine and food emporium can be reopened.

Magistrates were told that on January 23 the business in Trafalgar Mills was visited following complaints of a potential problem with mice.

Leanne Perry, a senior food safety officer for Kirklees Council, carried out the inspection.

She told magistrates: “There was a strong smell of mouse urine and evidence of gnawed food on shelving.

“Mouse droppings were found throughout, on the floor behind the fridges, on the front counter and in the stock at the back.

“It became apparent there was a current mouse infestation on the premises.”

Ms Perry said she spoke to the managing director who said he was aware of the problem.

However nothing has been done and food was still being sold to the public, magistrates were told.

Ms Perry said that as result she served the store, which sells continental foods and premium wines from around the world, with a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice.

She added: “Mice carry lots of bacteria, especially salmonella which is in mouse urine and droppings.

“With it being throughout the premises and on the food there was a risk to the public health.”

Magistrates granted the council’s application for an emergency prohibition order, closing the business until officials are satisfied that the rodent issue has been resolved.

Mr Shinwell promised: “We’re addressing the issues that have been raised with them (the council) and taking their advice on board.”