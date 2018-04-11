Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bikers will take a 74-year-old motorcyclist who died on the M62 slip road at Brighouse on his final journey.

Much-loved grandfather Robert Norton, known to friends and family as ‘Bud’, lost his life after his Honda bike collided with a Volvo car on the roundabout near the eastbound entry slip road on Thursday, April 5.

The father-of-four from Newsome was described as “a wonderful man” who would do anything for anyone.

A retired mechanic, Robert was well-known in the biking community and enjoyed an enviable reputation for his mechanical ability and the way he could fix any car or bike and would happily help people out with repairs.

Although he didn’t belong to a formal biking club he was well-known within the community.

And, appropriately, his coffin will be taken to Huddersfield Crematorium with an escort of bikers. The funeral service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, April 25.

The funeral procession will set off from Milnsbridge and afterwards a wake will be held in the Bridge pub at Longroyd Bridge.

Skelmanthorpe-born Robert leaves four children, Melanie Allen, Heather Norton, Robert Norton Jr and Iain Norton.

Heather paid a tribute and said: “Dad was a loving, amazing grandad to all eight of his grand-kids. He was a huge family man and was always proud of his children and grandchildren.

“He was loved by everyone who knew him.”