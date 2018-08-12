Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An estate agent smashed into a traffic bollard while four times over the drink-drive limit - then kicked a policewoman when she was arrested.

Elizabeth Hirst caught the attention of an off-duty PC as she drove along Abbey Road in Shepley in the early hours of July 21.

It was just after 1am when the officer witnessed the 27-year-old strike a central bollard and then continue her journey on the wrong side of the road.

He followed her to where she pulled onto a driveway, spoke with her and found her to be under the influence of alcohol.

The PC then stayed with her until his police colleagues arrived and arrested her.

Hirst was transported to Dewsbury Police Station where breath tests showed that she had 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was nearly four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Hirst was then taken to a cell where she kicked out at a female detention officer, making contact with her leg, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She kicked out again and was further arrested for assault.

Hirst said that she had drunk four cans of alcohol plus eight the night before and could only remember pulling up at her grandmother’s home and getting arrested.

She pleaded guilty to offences of driving while over the prescribed limit and assaulting the detention officer.

Abdul Ali, mitigating, said that his client had found her first experience of court a ‘huge shock’.

He explained that she suffered from anxiety and depression and “didn’t have the coping mechanisms” to deal with stressful situations.

He told magistrates that she had recently been through a difficult period in her life and took solace in alcohol.

Mr Ali added: “She drinks to soothe the pain and is a functioning alcoholic.

“She’s come to a crossroads as to what could happen if her alcohol abuse is not dealt with.

“It could have been much worse and the fact that she can nit recollect driving is an issue.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing so that Hirst, of Bank Hall Grove in Shepley, can be assessed for an alcohol treatment programme.

She was banned from driving ahead of her next hearing at the Huddersfield court on August 22.