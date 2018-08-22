Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An estate agent who crashed her car while four times over the drink-drive limit was told it was a miracle that she didn’t seriously harm anybody.

Elizabeth Hirst smashed into a traffic bollard and then kicked a policewoman when she was arrested.

But the ‘functioning alcoholic’ escaped jail after her solicitor explained that she’d sought help for her problems.

At a previous hearing Hirst, of Bank Hall Drive in Shepley, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit and assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty.

She caught the attention of an off-duty PC as she drove along Abbey Road in Shepley shortly after 1pm on July 21.

The officer witnessed her strike a central bollard and then continue her journey on the wrong side of the road.

He followed her to where she pulled onto a driveway in Lepton, spoke with her and found her to be under the influence of alcohol.

The PC then stayed with her until his police colleagues arrived and arrested her.

Hirst was transported to Dewsbury Police Station where breath tests showed that she had 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was nearly four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Hirst was then taken to a cell where she kicked a female detention officer in the leg and then lashed out at her again.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones read a victim impact statement written by West Yorkshire Police chief constable Dee Collins.

She said: “It is not acceptable to assume that assaults on police should be tolerated and that it’s part of their job.”

Mrs Jones added that assaults on police have a big impact on resources when they are forced to take time off work following attacks.

Hirst said that she had drunk four cans of alcohol plus eight the night before and could only remember pulling up at her grandmother’s home and getting arrested.

Her solicitor Abdul Ali explained that she’d been through some recent difficulties in her life and suffered from anxiety and depression.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “This has been a very traumatic experience for her. Assaulting a police officer is very much far from her character and, had she not been under the influence, would not have taken place.

“She doesn’t recall much of what happened and why she decided to get behind the wheel.

“She’s been through a difficult period over the last two to three years and found solace in alcohol.

“She fully understands the seriousness of what has taken place and the fact that she put other road users at risk.

“Sometimes you do come to a crossroads moment and adversity forces you to make a positive change.

“She’s taken the decision to seek help and this is her chance to draw a line under this sorry episode and move on and take care of herself.”

Magistrates banned the mum-of-one from driving for 30 months.

Chairman of the bench Martin Wood told her: “You were significantly impaired and it’s only a pure miracle that yourself or other persons weren’t harmed.”

But he said that sending her to prison would be no benefit to herself or the community and made her sentence as a direct alternative to custody.

This includes six months of alcohol treatment, 10 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

She will have to pay £50 compensation to the policewoman she assaulted as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.