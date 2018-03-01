Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 17

James Mills, 30, of no fixed address. Damaged a light in a front door and letterbox worth £200, in Huddersfield, on November 21, 2017. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 8, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Chrystina Collins, 38, of Rowan Avenue, Netherton. Stole eight items of meat worth £42.57 from Lidl, Castlegate, on December 2, 2017. Fined £40. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Fay Louise Cooling, 45, of Back Lane, Heckmondwike. Stole alcohol worth £14.96 from Morrison in Heckmondwike on March 27, 2017. Stole meat and bread worth of £33.19 from Lidl, Heckmondwike, on October 23, 2017. Stole two bottles of Amaretto worth £19.98 from Lidl, Heckmondwike, on December 18, 2017. Stole three bottles of alcohol and cheese worth £90 from Morrisons, Dewsbury, on December 21, 2017. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 9, 2018. Community order made with a drug rehabilitation requirement with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kendrick Jonathan Francis, 45, of no fixed address. Harassment between March 30 and April 15, 2017 in Holmfirth. Jailed for 12 weeks, ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £115 surcharge and a restraining order imposed until January 16, 2018.

Liaquat Hussain Hanif, 40, of Beechdale Avenue, Batley. Drove without due care and attention on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, on January 29, 2017. Fined £206, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and £620 costs. Driving licence endorsed with five points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 19:

Allan Din Mohammed Jensen, 37, of Crosland Street, Crosland Moor. Resisted two police officers on Yews Hill Road, Lockwood, on December 2, 2017. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Reece Morgan, 25, of Kirkstone Avenue, Dalton. Driving a car without tyres of a sufficient tread depth on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on December 2, 2017, and driving without insurance on Bradford Road on the same date. Also used a vehicle which was fitted with an exhaust system allowing gases from the engine to escape into the atmosphere without passing through a silencer on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on December 2, 2017. Fined £300 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with seven points.

Piotr Pyrchla, 38, of Bradford Road, Batley. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Bradford Road, Batley, on December 16, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 12. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Joanne Louise Kirkland, 46, of Lower Hey, Meltham. Failed to notify a local authority of a change of circumstances which would affect her entitlement to Housing Benefits, namely that she was living with someone else in Meltham on May 8, 2016. Community order made for 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Patrick Christopher Laffey, 55, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Stole an iPod and a hairbrush worth £190 in Huddersfield on October 29, 2017. Community order made for drug rehabilitation for six months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Diane Caufield, 39, of Rowlands Avenue, Dalton. Drink driving on Westgate, Huddersfield, on December 23, 2017. Fined £161 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Neil Dawson, 42, of Church Street, Paddock. Stole four cans of beer worth £7.60 and committed assault, both at Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on August 31, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Emil Polak, 29, of Bond Street, Dewsbury. Caused £590 of damage to a glass door and resisted two police officers in Dewsbury on December 25. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

Alan Vincent Roberts, 39, of Lydgate, New Mill, Holmfirth. Committed assault in Holmfirth on October 29, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carrie-Anne Webster, 18, of Neale Road, Lockwood. Committed assault and caused £40 of damage to spectacles on Macaulay Street, Huddersfield on December 27, 2017. Also was drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on November 4, 2017, and on John William Street, Huddersfield, on January 1, 2018. Also assaulted a police officer on The Shambles, Huddersfield, on November 4. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £40 compensation and £85 costs.

Sam Richard Whelan, Hill Top View, Hade Edge, Holmfirth. Drink driving on New Mill Road, Holmfirth, on December 26, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Tyler Brook, 21, of May Street, Crosland Moor. Committed assault on Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, and assaulted a police officer at Huddersfield Police Station, both on December 22, 2017. Fined £150 in total and ordered to pay £80 compensation in total and a £30 surcharge.

Joshua Clay, 20, of Summer Street, Netherton. Drink driving on Marsh Hall Lane, Thurstonland, Huddersfield on January 1. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Gary John Eyles, 41, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield. Stole laundry articles worth £50 from Co-operative Food, Nab Lane, Mirfield, on September 29, 2017, and meat worth £50 from the same place on December 26, 2017. Also stole meat worth £63.50 from Co-operative Food, Nab Lane, Mirfield, on December 21, 2017. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £163.50 compensation.

Aleksandras Jerpyliovas, 26, of Roman Avenue, Mount, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Birkby Lodge Road, Birkby, on December 23, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days. Fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Aiden Nigel Saville-Whitehead, 26, of Healey Lane, Batley. Drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Spen Lane, Cleckheaton, on January 1. Fined £67 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam James Shaw, 40, of Copley Avenue, Meltham, Holmfirth. Stole laundry liquid worth £309.68 from Co-op Stores, Holmfirth, on November 9, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Shaun Thompson, 39, of Edgeware Road, Dalton. Possession of cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station on December 31, 2017. Fined £192 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Emily Wilson, 20, of New Hey Road, Marsh. Drink driving on Halifax Road, Huddersfield, on December 31, 2017. Community order made for 50 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 22:

Damien John Michael Honeybourne, 32, of Sycamore Court, Golcar. Caused £215 damage to a vehicle in Huddersfield on October 8, 2016. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £215 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Anthony Roche, 23, of Fartown Green Road, Fartown. Caused £400 damage to a pane of glass, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and committed assault, all on Mountjoy Road, Huddersfield, on October 29, 2017. Also was in possession of cocaine on Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, and cannabis at Police Headquarters, Richmond Close, Halifax, both on January 21, 2018. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher Jones, 32, of New Ing Mills, Field Lane, Batley. Committed assault on Field Lane, Batley, on June 18, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until January 21, 2020. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Christian Bailey, 43, of Bank View, Batley Carr, Batley. Caused unnecessary suffering to an animal on Beaumont Street, Batley, between September 5, and 7, 2016. Also failed to protect the animal from harm due to repeated injury in Batley between June 23 and September 7, 2016. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs. Banned from keeping animals for five years.

Anthony Jennings, 29, of Plantation Drive, Newsome. Caused £15 of damage to a plate, bowl and mirror on New Laithe Road, Lowerhouses, on July 11, 2017. Also drove drunk and while disqualified on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on December 12, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 5, 2018. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £15 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 22 months.

Uwais Nana, 22, of Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Wakefield on November 3, 2017. Also drove without insurance or a licence in Wakefield on the same date. Fined £225 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 24:

Maqsood Hassan, 38, of Bland Street, Lockwood. Drink driving in High Lane, Newsome, on November 12 and 18, 2017. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £170 costs in total. Banned from driving for 30 months.

Ali Mohammed Motara, 43, of Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe. Committed assault in Dewsbury on March 2, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Safina Kauser, 36, of Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Speeding on Nuthall Road, Nottingham, on June 3, 2017. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Gareth Longstaff, 35, of Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor. Caused £150 damage to a window on School Lane, Dewsbury, on June 18, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Nathan Beech, 44, of Nettleton Hill Road, Nettleton Hill. Committed assault at the Walkers Arms, Parkwood Road, Golcar, on September 7, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £600 costs.

Charlie Frear, 25, of Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend induction appointments on November 28 and December 7, 2017. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Nigel Rothery, 39, of Headlands Close, Liversedge. Made a false entry on a community recording equipment record sheet on or about June 29 and July 13, 2017. Also failed to take a rest period of at least nine consecutive hours when driving a vehicle between June 29 and 30, 2017 and between July 13 and 14, 2017. Fined £616 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Jacob David Wrigglesworth, 19, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as failed to provide evidence for a reasonable excuse for not attending appointments on September 19 and October 10, 2017, within seven days. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of using a motor vehicle without a licence or insurance, theft, driving without a licence, making off without payment and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 26, 2018:

Bethan Emily Brooke, 25, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Handling of stolen goods, namely bank cards, in Staincliffe, Dewsbury, on October 23. Also committed fraud as purchased two bottles of alcohol with two stolen credit cards at Sainsbury’s, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, on the same date. Fined £160 in total and ordered to pay £55.05 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Richard Friedl, 36, of Bow Street, Springwood. Stole four bottles of vodka worth £83 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield on November 6, 2017, and stole three bottles of vodka worth £105 from the same place on November 7. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 1 and 14, 2017, and January 2, 2018. Also stole meat products and groceries worth £50 from the Co-op, Huddersfield on January 21, 2018, and meat products and groceries worth £30 from the same place on January 22, 2018. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Albert Rashid, 54, of South Avenue, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of the community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on December 4 and 11, 2017. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement imposed for up to three days.

Sean Tuck, 39, of North Bank Road, Carlinghow, Batley. Destroyed a plant pot worth £20 in Batley on June 3, 2017. Also found in possession of cannabis in Batley on the same date. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay £20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dominic Wood, 40, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Committed fraud at TK Maxx, Kingsgate Centre, King Street, on December 6, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amar Hussain, 37, of Church Street, Paddock. Failed to disclose information with the intent of obtaining Income Support, namely that he was the owner of a property on Church Street, Paddock, on or about January 22, 2018. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Income Support in Dagenham on June 26, 2008, and in Ilford on or about May 11, 2008. Community order made with an activity requirement of 15 days. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jamie Marcel Letremy, 34, of Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Stole two bottles of spirits worth £61 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on January 25. Jailed for 28 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Vanessa Amanda Priest, 28, of Old Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Income Support, namely that she was living with her husband in Huddersfield between February 3, 2014, and April 1, 2016, and on July 28, 2014. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Housing Benefit on February 3, 2014. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Jonathon Roberts, 33, of Wellington Walk, Eightlands Road, Dewsbury. Failed to register as a sex offender on time in Dewsbury on December 19. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Anthony Smith, 23, of Spruce Drive, Netherton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, on December 1, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Jamayne Dwight Clarke, 24, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Possession of class A and class B drugs in Huddersfield on May 14, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Richard James, 45, of Mark Street, Paddock. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on January 1. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Anthony Kelly, 38, of Knowl Grove, Mirfield. Assaulted a police constable on Berwick Avenue, Heckmondwike, on January 1. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle James Lindley, 27, of Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury. Committed assault and damaged a car wing mirror on Smallwood Road, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, on December 31, 2017. Also stole alcohol worth £46 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, together with Megan Foley, on January 4, 2018. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six months. Banned from entering any Asda stores within West Yorkshire for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Baines, 22, of Sullivan Close, Crosland Moor. Driving without insurance or a licence in Huddersfield on January 5. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Barry Dean Clover, 31, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike. Failed to stop vehicle when directed by a police officer in Batley on January 6. Also drove without insurance or a licence on Healey Lane, Batley, on the same date. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Damon Detassi, 32, of Haigh Street, Lockwood. Stole razors worth £25 from Boots, Huddersfield, and was in possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station, both on January 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Eastham, 38, of Marshall Street, Lower Hopton, Mirfield. Stole food worth £117.19 from Lidl, Station Road, Mirfield, on January 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Banned from entering any Lidl stores within West Yorkshire for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Toni Marie Johnson, 38, of Bradshaw Avenue, Honley. Stole a purse and cigarettes worth £17 on Wood Street, Huddersfield, on January 7. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ritesh Patel, 35, of Westgate, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Northgate, Cleckheaton, on January 8. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.