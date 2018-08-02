Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the biggest events in town of the year, and it's back on the menu again this weekend.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival is holding its 18th event over the weekend, and there is more choice than ever before over what culinary delights to sample.

The Festival was in danger of being discontinued after the 2016 event, but thanks to efforts from local business figures who formed action campaign group Huddersfield Live! it was saved. And a good thing too, as it brought 120,000 people into St George's Square last year.

Our bumper festival guide will tell you what, where and when, as well as what's being dished up at this year's event.

WHEN

Delicious smells will be wafting around the town centre from today (Thursday, August 2) until Sunday afternoon.

Opening hours are as follows:

Thursday, August 2, 11am - 9pm

Friday, August 3, 10am - 10pm

Saturday, August 4, 10am - 10pm

Sunday, August 5, 10.30am - 5.30pm

WHERE

St George's Square, Huddersfield town centre, in front of the train station. Where else?

ROAD CLOSURES AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Huddersfield town centre is easily accessibly from the M62 motorway for those coming from Manchester, Bradford and Leeds. Here are the roads being closed as a result of the festival:

St George's Street and Railway Street From 6am Monday, July 30 to 6pm Monday, August 6

From 6am Monday, July 30 to 6pm Monday, August 6 St George's Square From 8am to 11pm between Thursday, August 2 and Sunday, August 5

From 8am to 11pm between Thursday, August 2 and Sunday, August 5 John William Street will be closed both on Friday and Saturday night at 10pm for approximately 30 minutes to allow festival-goers to leave the square safely

will be closed both on Friday and Saturday night at 10pm for approximately 30 minutes to allow festival-goers to leave the square safely The link road in front of the Head of Steam pub From 6am Monday, July 30 to 6pm Monday, August 6

For the full list of car parks, visit the Kirklees Council website here .

The train station will be operating as normal this year, after train cancellations during last year's event, and there are regular services to Huddersfield from Leeds, Halifax, Bradford, Wakefield, Sheffield and Manchester.

Buses will also be running normally and the festival is a short walk from the bus station. Some buses that run via Railway Street may be affected by road closures due to the festival. You can see more details on the Metro website .

Taxi ranks in St George's Square will be inaccessible due to the road closures. As a result, two laybys on John William Street will be turned into temporary taxi ranks over the weekend. X-Service taxis will be running as normal.

WEATHER

It's been an interesting few weeks for the weather in Huddersfield, but you'll be pleased to hear the forecast this weekend will stay mainly dry and warm.

Friday is set to be mainly overcast but warm, with temperatures between 19°C and 22°C. There is a small chance of light showers later in the afternoon between 3pm-4pm.

The rest of the weekend is to be dry, warm and cloudy with spells of sunshine. Temperatures are to range between 18°C and 23°C.

THE FOOD

We knew you'd be scrolling straight down to this section...

There are 90 stalls at this year's Food and Drink Festival. From handmade burgers, to hot and fluffy churros. You can see all of them and the delights they're offering here .

There are also plenty of bars offering a wide variety of beers, wines, spirits, cocktails and soft drinks.

Those with dietary requirements are spoilt for choice, too. Many stalls have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free food. Temujin, Pax Burger, Smoothiemania, Gringo's and Little Chilli are just a few of the stalls offering animal-free options.

THE ENTERTAINMENT

There's no point in eating and drinking if you're not going to be merry. The festival also has a line up of live music to enjoy while you tuck into your sweet potato fries.

Buskers and street performers will be entertaining the crowds, with a stage to showcase some of the best local music. Bands Razorbach and Storm will headline on Friday and Saturday evening.

You can see the full line-up here .