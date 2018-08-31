Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northern train services will be severely disrupted by strike action over the weekend with less than a third of services running.

The RMT union called six days of strike action on consecutive Saturdays and the first day was last weekend (August 25).

Northern have now revealed details of timetable changes and cancellations for this weekend.

Saturday

They say that, on the Saturday 1, only 30% of routes will be running and customers are advised to plan carefully if they must travel by rail.

Some replacement bus services have been scheduled where trains are not running.

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director for Northern, said: “We are doing all we can to keep our customers on the move and are focussing on running as many trains as possible. Customers should, however, be aware that there will be very few services running before 9am or after 6pm.

Services between in Preston, Blackpool, Liverpool, Skipton, Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, York, Bridlington, Stockport, Altrincham and Hull will be affected.

A full list of Northern's altered timetables can be found here .

“Unfortunately, on some routes, we won’t be able to run services, while others will have a limited service."

Northern advise that trains that are running are likely to be extremely busy.

Transpennine Express issued a similar warning for their services - which are all running as planned.

The RMT have planned industrial action for tomorrow which will affect @northernassist services. Our services will run as normal but they are expected to be busier than usual. For more information, visit - https://t.co/a2L3zEVYyh pic.twitter.com/AHpzzyDYkn — TransPennine Express (@TPExpressTrains) August 31, 2018

Sunday

On Sunday there are planned cancellations on routes in and around Manchester due to ongoing repair work.

These will mainly affect journeys between Manchester and Liverpool and Manchester and Preston.