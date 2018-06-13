Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mine workings discovered on the site of a controversial proposed housing development could be “a game-changer,” according to a local campaigner.

Objectors who are against Bellway Homes’ plan to build 61 houses on Balderstone Hall Fields in Mirfield have long suspected that the site is riddled with mine workings.

They say their suspicions have been vindicated after investigations of just 4% of the site identified mine shafts and coal workings at shallow depth.

Mirfield town councillor Steve Benson, who has been at the forefront of a campaign to stop Newcastle-based Bellway from going ahead said the latest finds could stop the development in its tracks.

Evidence of mine workings follows the discovery of what could be iron age roads and a circular anomaly that could be the remains of an ancient roundhouse dating back 2,000 years.

“This is a game-changer,” said Clr Benson.

“Bellway will have to retract its application. Six mine entries have been found on just 4% of the site. There is 11.4 acres of land. How much more is there to be found?

“I have been told that houses should not be built within forty metres of mine workings. That means Bellway Homes will have to re-design the site. It also affects the Coal Authority’s final adoption of the site. It won’t want to adopt this land if it’s seen to be an area of coal-mining risk. Bellway is in a coal heap of trouble.”

Kirklees Council has been advised by the Coal Authority that Bellway Homes must outline whether the mine workings have implications for the safety and stability of the development.

In a letter to planners it wrote: “If mine entries are established as being present on the site then we would expect the layout of the development to be informed by these features, in order to ensure that adequate separation is provided between the mine entries and any buildings proposed.

“This may have implications for the development layout currently under consideration. The Coal Authority is of the opinion that building over the top of, or in close proximity to, mine entries should be avoided wherever possible, even after they have been capped.”

The current plan represents the latest attempt by the housing firm to build on the site which is close to grade II listed Balderstone Hall.

It wants to build 61 homes, with access through Woodward Court, a cul-de-sac adjacent to Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School.

In 2015, minutes before councillors were due to consider a plan to build 130 homes, Bellway withdrew its application.

And it was defeated in 1999 when campaigners with action group Save Mirfield won a public inquiry to stop development. Prior to the start of the inquiry at Dewsbury Town Hall more than 800 people met on the fields to spell out the slogan ‘No Way Bellway.’

The latest application is expected to be heard by Kirklees Council on July 5.