The former presenter of Look North, Christa Ackroyd, faces a bill of almost £420,000 after losing a legal case against the taxman.

Ackroyd, who presented the BBC regional news programme between 2001 and 2013, had been in dispute with HMRC over the nature of her contract with the corporation.

The Bradford-born journalist was employed by the BBC through her own Christa Ackroyd Media Ltd (CAM Ltd) 'personal service company'.

While the tribunal ruled against Ackroyd it was noted that HMRC had 'never suggested' that she had acted dishonestly.

Ackroyd, who had described BBC Look North as 'staid, dull and formulaic', had argued she was a self-employed contractor working for the BBC and that her company had no further tax liability.

But HMRC had argued as an employee of CAM Ltd, her company was liable to pay income tax and national insurance payments.

The taxman claims Ackroyd, from Halifax, should pay £419,151 in unpaid tax accrued between 2008 and 2013. But Ackroyd, who moved to Look North from rival ITV news programme Calendar, says the unpaid amount is £207,000.

Ackroyd, who began work as a journalist on the Halifax Courier, said the ruling had ended "five horrendous years of innuendo and gossip" surrounding her finances, the BBC reports .

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC was not party to this case, and as was standard industry practice at the time the individual was engaged as a freelancer in 2001 and paid via their existing company.

"Until last year it was for individuals with service companies rather than those engaging them to determine their status for tax purposes.

"The use of personal service companies is entirely legitimate and common practice across the industry as it provides flexibility for both individuals and organisations.

"An independent review conducted in 2012 found that there was no evidence that the BBC had attempted to avoid income tax or NIC by contracting in this way."