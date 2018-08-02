Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crack cocaine addict who jumped off the prison bus to steal from Asda has been sent back to jail.

Joshua Allsop had only been free for a couple of hours when he exited the bus bringing him back to Huddersfield at Dewsbury.

The 27-year-old was then detained by a member of the public who caught him stealing two crates of Corona lager from the Mill Street West store.

He pleaded guilty to shop theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody having been recalled to prison because of the new offence on July 27.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones explained that Allsop, who has over 100 convictions to his name, was chased and detained after being witnessed stealing the alcohol.

She said: “When he was asked by police why he took it he replied: ‘Because I can and I will.’”

Allsop tested positive for the misuse of cocaine following his arrest and explained to magistrates from the secure dock that he’d “been on crack all night.”

They heard that he told police that he stole the alcohol because it helps him to relax.

Probation officer Karen Daniels told the court that Allsop was only released from prison that day.

She said: “The defendant was picked up from the prison and while on the bus coming to Huddersfield he got off at the half way point at Dewsbury.

“He decided to get off the bus and revert to his old lifestyle. He had come out of prison and in a few hours had gone back to stealing.”

His solicitor Lesley Cowling told magistrates that Allsop, of Bank View in Earlsheaton, was addicted to drink and drugs and had a lot of similar offences to his name.

She said “The reason he’s committing these offences after spending short periods in custody is he’s not been given the help he needs to get off them and change his lifestyle.

“He simply needs some help and is willing to go on a course for alcohol and or drugs.

“It’s just history repeating itself and if he can change he can prevent offences from happening for the next few months if not years.”

But Ms Daniels added that Allsop is offered help but doesn’t follow through with the support given within the community.

Magistrates slammed his “appalling record” and sentenced him to a further eight weeks in custody.