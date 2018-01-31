Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former cop who was having an affair with special constable assaulted her when she turned up at his martial home.

Martin Richardson and Danielle Dalton had been having an affair and got into a fight outside his house on March 10 last year.

He was fired from West Yorkshire Police and she resigned from the force as a special constable.

On Monday, he was due to go on trial accused of assault occassioning actual bodily harm but he pleaded guilty to assault by beating instead.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old was being sentenced when the judge stopped proceedings early and issued a conditional discharge – because Ms Dalton ‘declared her continuing love for the defendant’ via text that morning.

The court had been shown CCTV of the incident, which showed Ms Dalton arriving at Richardson’s house in Bradford before Richardson comes outside and tries to get her out of the driveway.

But she repeatedly pushes him and falls to the ground, dropping her handbag, which he picks up and throws out into the street.

At some points, she falls over in the street and he drags her along the ground.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Ms Dalton, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident, had already been issued with a harrassment warning notification.

Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC described the incident as ‘instigated by the complainant who did not know when to back away.’

The judge and counsel repeatedly broke to speak privately in chambers several times.

Addressing the public gallery, Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC said: “On Monday, in open court, the prosecution indicated that they would be asking for a restraining order in respect of the defendant going forward in respect of the complainant Danielle Dalton.

“I have concerns about that for a number of reasons – not least of which, it was her who went round to his martial home and started causing trouble and not the other way around.

“I asked for clarification of that and was told that Ms Dalton had instructed the police and prosecution service to ask for a restraining order today.

“But I was also told that she was continuing to communicate with the defendant ‘in loved-up terms.’”

He continued: “It’s quite clear from what I have been told that their relationship is continuing or, at the very least, there is great affection being expressed between them.

“She is communicating with him, continuing to do so, and that is what I have been told in chambers.

“It seems to me this court should not be messed around with while the complainant asks for a restraining order and says ‘I will get it lifted as soon as it is imposed.’ The court is not to be used and manipulated in this way.”

Addressing the defendant, the judge said: “I have seen the CCTV. You did your best to get her to go away, she would not have it.

“You were provoked, in my opinion, but you should have gone inside and shut the door.

“You do not use violence on a woman, particularly one for whom you have some affection.

“You have lost your job as a result of this relationship with this woman and it is a matter for you whether you want to continue it but I would advise not. It has brought you nothing but trouble.”

The judge made a conditional discharge for 12 months and did not impose a restraining order. Richardson will have to pay the statutory surcharge.