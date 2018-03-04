A drama about a chip shop is coming to a local pub near you - and there's a fish and chip supper thrown in.

Chip Shop Chips, by Manchester-based Box of Tricks theatre company, follows the reopening of Booth and Sons Fish and Chip Shop and the re-ignition of an old love.

The play stars Jessica Forrest, who Hollyoaks fans may remember as Leanne Holiday in the E4 teen drama.

The drama, which features a Northern Soul soundtrack, also stars Julie Edwards, Mark Newsome and Josh Moran.

Chip Shop Chips, by Box of Tricks theatre company

Eric has returned home after more than 40 years, and it’s time for a fresh start. But old flame Christine has other ideas.

Transported back to a time of chippy teas and Northern Soul, there’s unfinished business for these old lovers.

Watching teenage love stumble as hapless Lee makes a pass at the beautiful Jasmine, is it all just history repeating itself?

As part of a national tour Chip Shop Chips will playing at Navigation Tavern, Mirfield (March 13); The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury (March 14); and Mill Valley Brewery, Cleckheaton (March 15). All performances begin at 7:30pm.

Jessica Forrest as Leanne Holiday in Hollyoaks

Tickets (£8 including a chippy tea) must be booked in advance as the pub will need to buy your dinner from a nearby chip shop.

Click here for tickets.

The play is supported by North Kirklees arts initiative Creative Scene.

It takes place in unconventional venues to encourage non-theatre goers to enjoy live drama.