A drama about a chip shop is coming to a local pub near you - and there's a fish and chip supper thrown in.

Chip Shop Chips, by Manchester-based Box of Tricks theatre company, follows the reopening of Booth and Sons Fish and Chip Shop and the re-ignition of an old love.

The play stars Jessica Forrest, who Hollyoaks fans may remember as Leanne Holiday in the E4 teen drama.

The drama, which features a Northern Soul soundtrack, also stars Julie Edwards, Mark Newsome and Josh Moran.

Eric has returned home after more than 40 years, and it’s time for a fresh start. But old flame Christine has other ideas.

Transported back to a time of chippy teas and Northern Soul, there’s unfinished business for these old lovers.

Watching teenage love stumble as hapless Lee makes a pass at the beautiful Jasmine, is it all just history repeating itself?

As part of a national tour Chip Shop Chips will playing at Navigation Tavern, Mirfield (March 13); The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury (March 14); and Mill Valley Brewery, Cleckheaton (March 15). All performances begin at 7:30pm.

Tickets (£8 including a chippy tea) must be booked in advance as the pub will need to buy your dinner from a nearby chip shop.

The play is supported by North Kirklees arts initiative Creative Scene.

It takes place in unconventional venues to encourage non-theatre goers to enjoy live drama.