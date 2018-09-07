Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former hospital radio volunteer has been jailed for 10 years after a jury convicted him of sexual abuse offences against four young girls.

Elland man Jeffrey Kirby, whose crimes were not related to his volunteer work, had denied a series of allegations covering a period of more than a decade, but on Wednesday a jury at Bradford Crown Court found him guilty of 10 of the 13 charges following a trial.

The 61-year-old was cleared by the jury of sexually assaulting a woman, but victim impact statements read in court today (Fri) revealed the impact of his offending on the four girls.

The complainants, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said they had suffered post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression as a result of the abuse.

One victim spoke of having nightmares almost every night while another said she had constant flashbacks about what Kirby had done to her.

Kirby, of Brooklyn Terrace, will serve up to half of his 10-year sentence before being released on licence, but he will then be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and registration as a sex offender with the police for the rest of his life.

The court heard that Kirby's offending involved sexually touching his victims under and over the clothing.Judge Colin Burn highlighted Kirby's many years of volunteer work for hospital radio, but described him as "a two-sided character".

The judge said the complainants had effectively "suffered in silence" before Kirby's offending came to light and they had clearly been traumatised.

Judge Burn said it would take some time for the victims to get used to their long term psychological difficulties, but he did not think they would ever get over them.

Barrister Conor Quinn, for Kirby, submitted there was a charitable and reliable side to his client's character and his conviction would have a profound impact on his family.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Sgt John Moore said:

“We would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report these offences.

“We hope the sentence Kirby has received today will give them some closure and allow them to move forward with their lives.

“We also hope it will encourage other victims to come forward and report sexual offences to our specially trained officers, who will investigate all allegations thoroughly and sensitively.

“West Yorkshire Police and partners are committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in all its forms and bringing perpetrators to justice and we would urge anyone with concerns to report these to their local Safeguarding Unit on 101.”