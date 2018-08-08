Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former policeman has admitted attacking his partner while driving on the M62 “like a maniac.”

Matthew Essex, who previously served with West Yorkshire Police , struck her in the head as he headed towards Manchester Airport.

The 36-year-old had denied five charges of assault by beating dated between August 1 September 10 last year.

But he changed his plea to guilty for three of the offences on the day of his trial and now faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

The first incident as the couple drove to the airport happened in August and Essex was driving “like a maniac” at the time, a previous hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

While they were on the motorway on another occasion, travelling towards Xscape adventure golf in Castleford, Essex punched the victim five times during the journey.

This was witnessed by the couple’s young child who was in the vehicle at the time.

On another date Essex took his girlfriend back to his home in College Avenue, Lindley , and during a row he punched her in the face and gave her a black eye.

In June 2016 the cricketer was handed a suspended prison sentence for stealing £20,000 from a Huddersfield cricket club where he was the treasurer.

The dishonesty was discovered after Essex resigned from the Lascelles Hall club in Highfield Lane.

He had not completed the accounts and when checks were made the money was found to be missing.

Essex admitted theft and was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Following his sentencing he was banned from playing cricket in the town by the Drakes Huddersfield League.

Prosecutor Richard Blackburn asked magistrates to commit the assault offences to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing as they were committed “slap bang in the middle of the suspended sentence” and so he has breached the terms of the order.

Essex will be sentenced there on August 29 when a restraining order to protect the victim will also be considered.

In the meantime he has conditional bail to live and sleep at his address.

He must not enter Rastrick, where the complainant lives, or contact her.