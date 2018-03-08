Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 54-year-old Huddersfield man who spent nine years in a secure unit at Rampton Hospital has been jailed for raping and sexually molesting a teenage girl.

Deepak Sharma committed the offences against the 15-year-old nearly a decade ago, but he finally faced justice today (Thurs) when a jury at Bradford Crown Court found him guilty of one charge of rape and two allegations of sexual activity with a child.

The jury returned their unanimous verdicts at the end of a four-day trial and prosecutor Nicholas Askins revealed that Sharma, of Manchester Road, had two previous convictions for wounding with intent.

The court heard that one of those convictions led to a hospital order being made in the early 1990s and Sharma’s barrister James Lake told Recorder Tahir Khan QC that his client had spent nine years in Rampton before being released back into the community.

During the trial the jury heard how Sharma threatened to kill the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and she locked herself in a bathroom after being raped by him.

The teenager then tried to protect herself from Sharma’s abuse by wearing two pairs of pyjama bottoms as well as tights and when he tried to attack her again she was able to resist him.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jailing Sharma for 15 years the judge told him that his victim had clearly carried the burden of the abuse for many years before she had the courage to give evidence against him at court.

Recorder Khan said the crimes were “gravely serious offences” which had been committed in a cruel and cynical way.

He accepted that Sharma was a man with a history of mental health issues, but said he could only take a limited account of that.

Sharma will have to register as a sex offender with the police for the rest of his life and he will also be subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which bans him from having unsupervised contact with under 16s.