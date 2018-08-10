Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former teacher turned mixed martial arts fighter is to lodge an appeal against his convictions for raping one woman and harassing another with intent to rape her.

Brad Conway, 36, was found guilty of the offences after a retrial at Bradford Crown Court earlier this week and he had been due to be sentenced this morning (Fri).

But the hearing did not go ahead after it emerged that as well as lodging his appeal Halifax man Conway would also face a further trial in December.

Conway, who is now remanded in custody, was brought before Judge Neil Davey QC today and entered not guilty pleas to charges of rape and assault by penetration allegedly dating back to between 2006 and 2007.

The new allegations are understood to involve a complainant aged over 17.

Judge Davey indicated that Conway's sentence could not take place until the conclusion of the trial in December, but he accepted it was frustrating for everyone involved.

Barrister Stephen Uttley, for Conway, informed then judge that the appeal against conviction would be lodged on Monday.

Conway originally went on trial last autumn accused of raping and sexually abusing a total of five women over almost a decade, but at the end of that hearing in November the jury cleared him on six charges of rape, two of voyeurism, two of sexual assault and one of false imprisonment.

But the jury failed to reach verdicts in relation to two of the complainants and last month Conway went on trial again for those two offences.

The retrial ended on Monday and after about five hours of deliberation the jury unanimously convicted Conway on both charges.

The rape offence related to Conway forcing the complainant to perform oral sex on him at his then home in Bradford following a night out in Leeds.

Conway was also convicted of harassing a second woman with intent to commit a sexual offence after he sent her dozens of emails threatening to send sexually explicit photos to her parents and others.

After the jury returned their guilty verdicts Judge Neil Davey QC remanded Conway, of Balmoral Place, Halifax, into custody to await his sentence.

"You have been convicted by the jury of serious sexual offences which inevitably demand and will receive a substantial sentence of imprisonment," the judge told Conway at the time.

During his evidence to the jury last year he said he had played semi-professional rugby league with Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet Hawks and had even had a stint with the United States national rugby league team.

Conway also said he had competed in around 300 mixed martial arts fights.

It is believed that Conway had previously taught maths at a Brighouse secondary school after doing his teacher training at Bradford College.

At the end of today's hearing Judge Davey remanded Conway back into custody until his next trial which is due to start on December 19.