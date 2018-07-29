Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fly-tipping league of shame has been revealed as the Examiner uncovers which parts of Kirklees are the worst for illegally dumped waste.

Is your neighbourhood regularly blighted by dumped fridges and washing machines, black sacks of abandoned waste, old tyres and unwanted furniture?

If you live in Batley, Birkby, Fartown or Dewsbury, the chances are high.

An Examiner investigation into the prevalence of fly-tipping over the last year has allowed us to rank which parts of the borough are suffering the most at the hands of fly-tipping criminals.

Our probe has discovered that Kirklees Council was forced to deal with more than 3,500 incidents on public land in just 12 months at taxpayers’ expense.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The clean up costs in 2017/18 totalled a stunning £221,000.

A further 270 incidents of fly-tipping on private land were recorded by the council.

Following a Freedom of Information request, the council sent the Examiner a list of its call-outs since May last year.

Our analysis of 146 neighbourhoods within Kirklees has left the town of Batley with the unenviable title of Kirklees’ most fly-tipped area.

A total of 128 incidents were recorded there in just 12 months – more than two a week.

Close behind in the league of shame is the Birkby area of Huddersfield with 110 incidents, followed by Dewsbury and Fartown who are tied on 106.

In fifth place is Heckmondwike, between Dewsbury and Batley, making North Kirklees a far more likely area to come across fly-tipping.

North Kirklees occupies three more places in the top 10 with the Ravensthorpe, Birstall, and Cleckheaton areas.

Council figures show fly-tipping has risen over the past 12 months, peaking in April with 393 incidents – more than 13 a day across the borough.

Kirklees Council says the increases are due to 'improved reporting' by members of the public.

The database of fly-tipping incidents reveals it’s not just hidden back-alleys and rural lay-bys that are attracting illegal waste dumps.

Kirklees has had to deal with fly-tipping almost everywhere, even on M62 sliproads and at high profile locations within Huddersfield town centre, including Castlegate, Railway Street by the train station and at Ramsden Street on its own doorstep outside Huddersfield Town Hall.

Last month, in a personal blog for the Labour group, former council leader Clr David Sheard, said the council’s policy of cutting back on items accepted at its tips was not the root cause of fly-tipping.

Clr Sheard has insisted that about 50% of fly-tipped waste could be disposed of legitimately.

New rules banning the public from disposing of rubble, stone, bricks, turf, paving slabs, ceramics and soil at Kirklees waste and recycling centres were imposed in 2016.

Clr Sheard produced figures from a council report that showed incidents of fly-tipping went down during the second half of 2017.

Levels were around the mid 200s per month in the latter half of 2017, falling to only 108 incidents last December.

But the latest figures acquired by the Examiner show they have shot up again – registering at over 300 incidents per month in four out of the last five months.

A report by council officials has concluded levels of fly-tipping have fluctuated up and down since the restrictions at tips were brought in.

It is thought that most fly-tipping is done by rogue businesses who are dodging waste disposal fees and unlicensed waste and scrap collectors who tell members of the public they will clear their rubbish for cash, only to dump it in a lay-by or back alley.

A small amount of fly-tipping is done by householders themselves.

At the last full council meeting in Kirklees, Clr Michael Watson asked if any fly-tippers had been caught using covert cameras.

He was told there had been no use of covert cameras but that several people had been given fixed penalty notices after being snared on CCTV.

One person was successfully prosecuted in court.

Fly-tipping can be reported to the council via its website or www.kirklees.gov.uk/report/ReportFlyTippingStart.aspx.

The top 100 worst neighbourhoods for fly-tipping in the past 12 months:

Batley 128

Birkby 110

Dewsbury 106

Fartown 106

Heckmondwike 88

Crosland Moor 76

Ravensthorpe 66

Birstall 56

Cleckheaton 55

Paddock 54

Lockwood 52

Thornhill Lees 46

Almondbury 45

Marsh 44

Gomersal 42

Linthwaite 42

Soothill 42

Newsome 41

Huddersfield 40

Milnsbridge 38

Meltham 37

Mirfield 37

Thornhill 35

Earlsheaton 34

Dalton 33

Staincliffe 32

Lindley 31

Slaithwaite 30

Deighton 28

Healey 26

Bradley 25

Hightown 25

Longwood 25

Moldgreen 24

Marsden 23

Golcar 22

Fixby 21

Oakes 21

Primrose Hill 21

Birkenshaw 19

Scout Hill 19

Waterloo 19

Honley 18

Kirkheaton 18

Netherton 18

Savile Town 18

Springwood 18

Chickenley 17

Edgerton 16

Carlinghow 15

Holmfirth 15

Westborough 15

Lowerhouses 14

Westtown 14

Berry Brow 13

Grange Moor 13

Littletown 13

New Mill 13

Sheepridge 13

Eightlands 12

Flockton 12

Lower Hopton 12

Clayton West 11

Cowcliffe 11

Crosland Hill 10

South Crosland 10

Bradley Mills 9

Cowlersley 9

Highfields 9

Salendine Nook 9

Scammonden 9

Shaw Cross 9

Scholes 9

Birchencliffe 8

Brackenhall 8

Hartshead 8

Kirkburton 8

Millbridge 8

Emley 7

Hanging Heaton 7

Holmbridge 7

Lepton 7

Rawthorpe 7

Shepley 7

Thongsbridge 7

Thornhill Edge 7

Thurstonland 7

Colne Bridge 6

Greenhead 6

Hunsworth 6

Shelley 6

Upper Hopton 6

Briestfield 5

East Bierley 5

Liversedge 5

Oakenshaw 5

Quarmby 5

Whitley 5