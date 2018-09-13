Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner Live is the new go-to site for everything happening in Huddersfield and across West Yorkshire.

Brought to you by the team behind the Huddersfield Examiner, our new go-to site will offer all the latest breaking news, sports and entertainment where you live.

Examiner Live Publisher Lauren Ballinger said: "The Examiner has always been at the heart of what's happening in Huddersfield - and our Live site means we'll be at the forefront too. If it's happening in Huddersfield, we'll be there."

Editor Wayne Ankers added: "This is a really exciting moment for the team - and for the town and the rest of Kirklees.

"We will be aiming to tell stories differently and to make sure we tackle breaking news, tell people's stories, entertain and provide vital information to everyone about what to do in Huddersfield and Kirklees. At the same time we will provide extensive coverage of Huddersfield Town with live updates on matchdays and from press conferences as well as in-depth analysis and opinion from Mel Booth and Rory Benson.

"Reporters will have new patches with everyone making sure live coverage is at the heart of everything we do.

"We hope you enjoy the new site."

Here's more about Examiner Live - set for launch on Thursday September 20.

What is Examiner Live?

Examiner Live will do exactly what it says on the tin - provide live, digital news to keep you up to date with everything happening in Huddersfield.

From live coverage of the biggest breaking news to in-depth features exploring the social issues that matter to Huddersfield, we'll be reporting on everything our town is talking about.

We'll also have the latest sports news for Huddersfield Town fans, as well as live updates from every Town game this season.

Our What's On coverage will celebrate the best of Huddersfield's food and drink, family days out and all the great things to do in Huddersfield and beyond.

You won't miss a thing with our daily breaking news and traffic blog - and look out for our comprehensive town centre coverage to stay up to date on how our town is growing and developing.

What else is changing?

Our reporters are now working in new 'patches' to ensure we report the news you really care about.

From comprehensive crime coverage including everything happening in the courts to a renewed focus on Huddersfield town centre and the big social issues that matter to you, our team will focus on the stories we know you care about.

And we want you to be part of the conversation too - so we'll be launching new Facebook community groups to showcase everything we're doing.

What is happening to www.examiner.co.uk?

From Thursday, September 20, our www.examiner.co.uk website, mobile app and social media accounts will change to our new name: Examiner Live.

Your app will change too. We've updated our Huddersfield Examiner app to become Examiner Live.

You can tailor the app to your interests, from the news where you live to where to eat out this weekend.

We'll have instructions on how to update your app soon.

Why are we changing our name?

The Examiner Live name better represents our live, digital news and entertainment website.

We know our audience want a news website they can visit everyday to keep up to date with everything happening in Huddersfield right now - with a modern, vibrant design and the well-established Examiner brand.

And that's exactly what Examiner Live will be.

Where can I find Examiner Live?

From September 20 , at www.examinerlive.co.uk.