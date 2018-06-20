Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers think cannabis should be legalised - and they believe alcohol is worse for you.

As the UK government agrees to review the use of cannabis for medical purposes, we asked our readers whether they think it should be legalised for recreational use too.

Most were in favour of legalising cannabis in some form.

Dale Noble said: "Just sell it in shops and put tax on it. Crime would be reduced. The economy would grow. The masses that smoke it anyway will be happy and won't have to buy from a dealer who also sells worse drugs."

Bindi Kaur said:"Yes for medicinal purposes! Why not!? It’s a natural plant, beats the drugs that doctors prescribe you. And it can help with and cure many illnesses too!"

Eric Evans said: "I would only use it to relieve my arthritic pain and that would be on a daily basis so yes I'm in agreement with it being made legal."

James Herbert Butterworth said: "Let's face it, if people used it as much as they do alcohol then there would be as much trouble I'd reckon. However, I think it should be legal as it would be better regulated and think of the tax they would get from it! Even though it stinks!"

Many thought alcohol had much worse affects - yet has been legal for years.

Lee Creighton said: "I have no vested interest in cannabis being legalised since I don't use it, but even a casual observer can see that alcohol has a far more detrimental effect on minds and moods than cannabis."

Dale Noble said: "Alcohol does far worse so where is the common sense when cannabis does so much healing in a medical sense?"

Karl Turrell said: "Alcohol=some fighting. Cannabis=can't be bothered lifting my arm for a fight. Which causes less violence?"

Josh Rowell said: Alcohol is far worse. Far more health issues are caused by drinking, not to mention the violence that can come with drinking."

Many commented saying they thought cannabis should be legalised for medical use but not recreational use.

Lynda Trickett said: "There are downsides to using this substance. Paranoia, feelings of extreme highs and lows. Medicinal has a purpose and can be monitored."

Dave Rowdon said: "Yes to medical NO NO NO to recreational use."

Sam Emerson said: "In my opinion it should be for medical use only and monitored."

However some readers believed it should stay illegal full stop.

Donna Wood said: "No, it’s a drug like any other and affects people’s minds and moods like other drugs do. Look how many kids have been killed by people who smoke cannabis."

Jordan Booth replied: "Did you know that the most dangerous thing about it is being caught?"