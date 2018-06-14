The video will start in 8 Cancel

A busy couple are celebrating after winning the Examiner’s Win a Wedding competition – worth an incredible £12,000.

Dedication to collecting tokens has paid off for Mike Jackson and Gina Russell.

The Holmfirth couple, who have been engaged for four years, put all their efforts into winning the top prize after being disappointed last year.

The Examiner competition awarded the top prize to the people who collected the most tokens, printed in the paper between April 14 and May 12.

And Mike, 32, and Gina, 25, showed incredible dedication to beat all-comers and win the luxury wedding package.

“It’s incredible, I can’t believe it,” said Gina, who works for Audi in Leeds.

“We’ve got blisters on our fingers from cutting out all the tokens from the newspapers.”

Mike added: “We’ve spent hours and hours into the middle of the night glueing, sticking, and collecting.

“There was a lot more work to it than you think – we filled two wheelie bins with all the papers.

“I dread to think how many copies of the paper we bought, it must have been at least 1,500!”

Mike, who runs his own car valeting business, shed a tear as Examiner editor Wayne Ankers announced they had scooped the first prize, which includes a full wedding package at the Woodman Inn, a designer bridal gown from The Swanky Bride in Kirkburton and wedding rings from JPB Jewellery in Huddersfield.

Their big day will take place on Friday, November 16.

The historic Thunderbridge venue holds a special place in Mike’s heart, making the win all the more glorious.

“My mum and dad had their wedding here a long time ago,” he explained. “It’s always been a favourite of ours.

“We were looking at it anyway, even if we didn’t win.”

The husband and wife-to-be met at a gym in New Mill, where Gina used to work and have been together for seven years.

Romantic Mike proposed in Paris in 2014 and he said they were excited to finally be getting on with getting hitched.

“We’ve waited four years and that’s long enough,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be a long engagement but it’s time to get on with it.”

“I can’t wait,” added Gina.

“It’s lovely that it’s all taken care of because we’re both just so busy with work.

“It’s probably one of the reasons it’s taken us so long to get married.

“So it’s great that everything will be done for us.”

The Examiner prize also includes:

A full floristry package from La Fleur;

A bespoke styling package from Perfect Venue Dressing Yorkshire;

Wedding stationery by Silver Heart Design;

A bespoke three-tier cake from White Rose Cake Design;

Hair and beauty on the big day by BB’s Hair and Beauty;

Photography by John Woods Photography;

A full videography to capture each special moment by Masterson Film.

Runners up in the competition were Oliver Harder and Skye Fox, who won 25% off a wedding booked at The Woodman Inn.