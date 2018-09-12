Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted hospital staff as they tried to help him after he drank a huge amount of alcohol and suffered a fit.

Gordon Walker was “excessively drunk” when he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by paramedics following an epileptic fit on July 31.

The 54-year-old alcoholic was strapped to a stretcher but tried to remove the straps and became verbally abusive.

Prosecutor Victoria Sims told Kirklees magistrates: “He was trying to untie himself because he wanted to leave the hospital.

“The nurse came into the cubicle and tried to reason with him but was unable to carry out her observations due to the defendant's behaviour.

“He grabbed both of her upper forearms and held onto her. He said he did this to move her out of the way.

“The defendant was further detained by paramedics. He said somebody had hold of his throat area and he spat unintentionally.”

Magistrates were told that Walker, of Mercer Close in Netherton, has a lengthy record of 72 offences to his name.

These are mostly anti-social and include convictions for being drunk and disorder and public order offences.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told magistrates that her client has a difficulty with alcohol and wants to address it.

She said: “He has angina and knows ultimately that of he carries on like this it's going to kill him.

“He'd drunk alcohol, had an epileptic fit and was taken to hospital.

“He wanted to leave but people were concerned and wanted to help him. The profession is such that they want to help patients and get them to stay and things have escalated.

“His partner would struggle without him and he needs to sort himself out.”

Bench chairwoman Kathryn Beney told Walker that his criminal record is horrendous.

She said: “You were excessively drunk and with the amount you consumed I'm surprised you're here today.

“The fact is you were so drunk that you had no idea what was going on.

“We shouldn't be subjecting hospital staff who are trying to help to this kind of abuse.

“Nurses and paramedics go to work to help and don't want to be grabbed or spat at.”

Walker was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail suspended for a year.

He will have to undertake six months of alcohol treatment and carry out 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Walker will have to pay £100 compensation to both of his victims plus £115 victim surcharge.