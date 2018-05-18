Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Huddersfield visitor attraction will tomorrow (Saturday) open its doors at a new venue.

The Carding Shed, which includes the Oil Can Cafe, High Society boutique and IK Classic Cars – has completed a three-mile move from Dobroyd Mills at Hepworth to Washpit Mills off Dunford Road in Holmfirth.

The new venue is housed in part of the premises formerly occupied by Westwood Yarns premises and is run by Ian and Nicola Kellett and their sons Ben and James.

The move – prompted by the lease expiring at Hepworth – had been delayed due to structural engineering issues relating to a pit in the building which had to be filled in but now it’s all systems go for the venture.

Ben said: “We are fully operational from here now. We got the garage running first – that was operational just after Christmas – and we have been doing the cafe and shop since then.”

He said the business, which has about 40 employees, will benefit from the new location.

“The size is quite similar to where we were but this site is closer to Holmfirth and we have plenty of parking,” he said. “We have had chance to plan the place from scratch and it’s a lot smarter.”

Changes include moving the position of the bakery – which makes all the cakes sold in the cafe – so customers can see what’s going on.

Ben added: “It’s still an old textile building so hopefully it has the same character as the old place. I think it is a nicer building with a nice view out of the window which we didn’t have before.”

The transport theme is carried through the building with eye-catching features including colourful oil drums supporting the cafe counter, a display of miniature vehicles and walls decorated with steering wheels and car radiator grilles of all sizes.

The official opening is at 7pm tomorrow. Regular opening hours are 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.