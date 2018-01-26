Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former children’s home in Lindley – currently undergoing a £4.5m conversion into a top-notch wedding venue – has been granted a licence to serve alcohol.

Manor House, formerly Fieldhead, a Grade II listed Georgian period property in Lidget Street, is set to open soon as a wedding venue with 11 individually designed guest rooms, bars and boutique restaurant open to the public, landscaping, roof terrace and a large car park.

Bankgate, the company behind the scheme, originally said the venue would employ at least 15 full-time and 15 part-time staff but Lindley Liberal Democrat councillor Cahal Burke said he understood even more jobs were likely to be created.

He said: “The people behind this want a successful venue and it’s a major investment in Lindley. The building used to attract a lot of anti-social behaviour so it’s good that that is, thankfully, a thing of the past.

“The company has been overwhelmed with applications for jobs – more than 1,000 have been received – and I understand they have recruited a chef, John Brewster, from the highly-rated Devonshire Arms in Bolton Abbey as well as Mark Ayre as general manager. He was previously at the Swinton Park Cookery School in Masham.”

Some residents were unhappy over the application for a late night drinks licence which will see alcohol being served until the early hours of the morning on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To try to allay their concerns Clr Burke, who attended Thursday’s licensing panel meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall, said a ‘mediation’ meeting was held last week with residents and representatives of Manor House.

Fellow Lindley Lib Dem Clr Richard Eastwood added: “It ticks more boxes than not. I’m looking forward to seeing it open.”

Set in the heart of Lindley, the restored Georgian manor house will open its doors in early 2018 offering first class facilities for leisure, business and celebrations.

A statement on its Facebook page says: “Furnished to an incredibly high standard Manor House Lindley will be a leading boutique restaurant with rooms and events venue within the North of England.

“Eleven individually designed guest rooms will be the epitome of style, offering a unique space to relax in luxurious surroundings.

“Using the finest of local produce, dining areas will offer relaxing spaces for special occasions, informal daytime dining and glamorous private events.

“The Coach House will provide the perfect setting for celebrations and events whether they be a wedding, conference or gala dinner.

“Numerous bars all with their own unique concept and character will become the place to be for evening drinks, with the roof terrace coming to life in the summer months.

“Afternoon tea will be served in the beautiful Clock Tower bar opening onto a glorious terrace offering views of St Stephen’s Church and the bustling local area.”