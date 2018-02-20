Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bridge expert has said he believes a new fence could reduce the suicide risk at Scammonden bridge over the M62.

Canadian engineer Bob Moore has offered to help anyone that becomes involved with a project to cut deaths from the 120ft tall structure over the motorway.

He contacted the Examiner after reading that Highways England, the government agency responsible for the 47-year-old concrete bridge, had changed its position.

In September last year Highways England said it did not believe the bridge could handle the weight of higher barriers.

But last week it confirmed it had launched a new suicide prevention strategy.

It is now thought to be taking a second look at some kind of structural improvements although it has remained tight-lipped about exactly what it could do.

The news of a potential upgrade came after a Kirklees Council public health official revealed that they were pushing for some kind of suicide prevention measure.

At a Kirklees Council meeting they told councillors that an anti-suicide project at the famous Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco had halved the number of deaths.

Mr Moore, who works for a Canadian government agency and played a key part in designing an “anti-suicide fence” in the Vancouver area, said he would be delighted to help his English counterparts, having trained in engineering at nearby Bradford University.

Mr Moore said the lightweight fence they installed on the Golden Ears Bridge had proved to be a deterrent in the nine years since the 300ft high structure spanning the Fraser river opened.

He said its design had since been adapted for another bridge in the Vancouver area.

“I was shocked to read that the Scammonden was incapable of taking the weight of a new fence system,” he said.

“Having worked on bridge design and construction for over 30 years, I was very surprised that a bridge of this type would be incapable of sustaining a minimal increase in load.

“I am happy to share our experience with whatever parties would benefit, as suicide prevention is a global issue.”

Mr Moore said he was happy to pass on engineering drawings for the fence, which Highways England could use to design and build its own version.

He added: “I believe that the Golden Gate Bridge was retro-fitted with under-deck nets, to contain anyone that jumps.“

“Research has shown that many would be victims immediately regret their decision upon jumping, and are given a second chance with the nets.”

Highways England has been approached for comment.

If you’re suffering from suicidal thoughts there’s plenty of help out there.

Samaritans are available to listen 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 116 123.

A hotline for teenagers and young adults called PAPYRUS is available on (freephone) 0800 0684141.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is for young men who are feeling unhappy.

As well as their website www.thecalmzone.net it also has a helpline (0800 58 58 58).