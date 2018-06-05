Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jury has heard that chemicals found at a house in Halifax could have been used to make gunpowder, nitroglycerin and a substance used in homemade incendiary devices.

Police investigating the activities of Ashkan Ebrahimi recovered a variety of substances from his home in Oak Lane back in October 2015 and today (Tues) explosives expert Alison Mansfield gave evidence about the potential use of the chemicals.

She explained how the haul included the three ingredients needed to make gunpowder - including charcoal from a disposable barbecue - and that the quantity recovered could have produced 2.7 kilograms of the explosive.

The jury at Bradford Crown Court heard that a sealed pipe containing about 50 to 100 grammes of gunpowder would be enough to cause serious damage and injury to anyone nearby.

During questioning from prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC she indicated that about 600 millilitres of nitroglycerin could have been produced from other chemical substances in the house as well as over 660 grammes of "Thermite" which produces very high temperatures and is used in homemade incendiary devices.

The court heard that officers also recovered a bag of ball bearings which Miss Mansfield said were often incorporated into improvised explosive devices to produce a shrapnel effect.

During her evidence the jury were shown a textbook found at Ebrahimi's home which included instructions for making gunpowder and nitroglycerin."Do the recipes in the book work?" asked Mr Enoch.

"Yes they would," replied Miss Mansfield.

During questioning by Ebrahimi, who is representing himself, Miss Mansfield said the combination of chemicals at his home was not what she would expect to find in an average household.

The prosecution has alleged that 30-year-old Ebrahimi gathered the various chemical substances at his home at a time when he was involved in stalking police officers, a district judge and a female solicitor.

At the start of his trial last month the jury heard that he was arrested by police a month after he had enrolled on a GCSE science course at Calderdale College.

Mr Enoch alleged that the house was "the hub" of Ebrahimi's hate campaign and as well as chemicals the property contained a collection of weapons such as crossbows, swords and guns.

Ebrahimi faces a series of charges including three allegations of stalking and possession of explosive substances with intent with intent to endanger life.

After his arrest Ebrahimi maintained he had no intention of doing anything illegal with the chemicals, many of which had been obtained through Amazon, and claimed he was simply interested in chemistry.

The trial continues.