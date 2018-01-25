Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high school has been criticised for allowing a broken down car to sit close to its main entrance for more than a month.

A 20-year-old green Seat Ibiza with a smashed rear window has been “abandoned” inside the grounds of Holmfirth High School.

A check of vehicle records show its MOT expired in 2016 while its ‘road tax’ ran out last November.

A concerned resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s been abandoned directly at the school entrance, on their grounds, with a broken window and flat tyres.

“It’s been there for over a month. It’s not a great impression for any visitors.”

But the school has today revealed the reason for the unsightly old Seat.

Associate headteacher Gail Howe said it was donated for pupils who were learning about motor vehicle engineering.

She said it broke down and had to be left where it was but had now been moved after the Examiner highlighted the issue.