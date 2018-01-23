Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old student has given a dramatic eye witness account of the Barclays Bank robber fleeing the scene.

The youngster was sitting with her cousin and two of her friends in the market area of the town centre near Briggate just after 1pm when the drama unfolded.

She said: “I was sat there when we saw this man running with a big box of money. He was panicking and constantly looking behind him.

“He was about 6ft tall, white with a chubby face and a sort of pointy nose. He had a black Beanie hat on.

“He ran through the market onto the canal and under the bridge. My cousin followed him but I was telling him to stop as I didn’t want him to get hurt.

“The robber stopped under the tunnel and shoved what may have been a gun into his pants.

“At first I thought it was all a bit strange, we were just laughing but then we realised it was serious. It was a bit frightening.

“It made me late for my course at my sixth form college.”

A spokesperson for G4S Cash Solutions, the security company that serves Barclays bank in Brighouse , has confirmed one of their employees “suffered serious facial injuries” today.

He said: “On Tuesday, 23 January, one of our cash crews was the victim of a violent attack during a routine service on Briggate, Brighouse.

“Our employee has suffered serious facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. He has understandably been left very shaken by this vicious attack.

“We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attack can be brought to justice.”