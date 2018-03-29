Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fake Cartier watch may be a crucial part of an investigation into a violent robbery at a Huddersfield takeaway.

During the terrifying raid at Rajas takeaway on Bradford Road, Fartown, 24-year-old boss Adil Arshad Mahmood was shot three times as he tackled a masked gunman who had burst in demanding cash.

His ‘Cartier’ watch was stolen and police have now released photos of it and are appealing for anyone who has seen it or been offered it for sale to come forward.

Several arrests have already been made and two men charged with attempted murder over the raid in the early hours of Monday, March 5 .

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths said: “Our investigation into this violent incident is still continuing and now I would like to appeal to the public to come forward with any information about this distinctive watch which was taken during the robbery.

“In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the watch, has seen it for sale, or been offered it for sale in the past few weeks since the incident.

“We have conducted a number of arrest enquiries in the surrounding areas since the incident and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Two men, 24-year-old Dale Donaldson, of Deighton Road, Deighton, and 22-year-old Brandon Copperwaite, of Thornhill Bridge Lane in Brighouse, have been charged with attempted murder in connection with this incident.

Four other people have been arrested for assisting an offender including a 25-year-old woman who has been released under investigation. A 32-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were also arrested for the same offence but have since been released without charge and last Sunday (25 March) a 34-year-old man was also arrested for assisting an offender.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or has any information about the watch which was stolen is asked to speak to the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180105070.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.