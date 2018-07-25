The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fallen World War One soldier has had his name inscribed on a war memorial in his home village - more than 100 years after his death.

Robert Pearson was killed in Northern France in 1917 but his name was missed off the Slaithwaite War Memorial due to an administrative error.

Now, after his granddaughter asked Kirklees Council to fix the oversight, three generations of Robert’s family gathered at the Station Road memorial today (Wednesday) to see the inscription and honour his memory.

Some of the 15 people stood chatting on the roadside, near a photograph of Robert before the war, came from as far away as Abu Dhabi.

Tricia Kirby, Robert’s granddaughter who originally contacted the council from her home in Ireland, was delighted with the result.

“To finally get that done, for posterity, is great,” she said. “Even if it is 100 years late.”

Tricia, 70, said she resolved to have the name instated when her nephew, in Abu Dhabi, had a chance meeting with a man from Slaithwaite.

He told the man about how his great-grandfather’s name had been missed off the village memorial and the man suggested he contact Kirklees Council.

Tricia’s nephew relayed the suggestion to the rest of family and Tricia took up the cause.

“He was killed by a shell on his way back from posting a birthday card to his wife - my grandmother.”

She explained: “I first emailed Robert Whittaker at Parks Services in October 2017.

“He said we needed the letter from the army confirming Robert’s death and proof of his wife’s residency in Slaithwaite.”

Luckily Tricia’s brother - Robert Kirby - had both of these in his possession but owing to bad winter weather the inscription could only be finished this July.

Tricia has traced her family history back to 1766 and throughout all that time the Pearsons have always lived in Slaithwaite.

Robert’s grandfather, John Pearson, is registered on the 1871 census as the village post master.

(Image: Tricia Kirby)

Tricia’s brother, Robert, stayed with their grandmother in Manchester Road during World War Two and has found out a lot about his grandfather’s role in World War One, including how he died.

“I know he started off in the West Riding TA before moving to the Second Battalion York and Lancashire Regiment,” explained Robert, 80.

“The report said he fell somewhere near Arras, South of Lens, in Northern France,

“It was the most depressing place I’ve ever seen."

“It was a coal mining area. There were big slag heaps everywhere. It was not a very nice place.

“He was killed by a shell on his way back from posting a birthday card to his wife - my grandmother.”

Robert visited his grandfather’s grave at the Philosophe British Cemetery in Mazingarbe in 2002.

He said: “It was the most depressing place I’ve ever seen. Normally war cemeteries in France are great big open things but this was tiny with a little winding path through it.

“All the gravestones were black and there were slag heaps 150ft high at the entrance.

“It felt very sorry - like nobody had been there before.”

The whole family returned to Mazingarbe last year to mark the centenary of Robert Pearson’s death and discovered a much-changed place.

His grandson though is pleased and proud that his fallen ancestor is now being commemorated in Slaithwaite.

“It’s nice now he is being remembered in his own village.

“It really does mean a lot.”