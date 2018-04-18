Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A feud between two families involved group assaults, a split skull, a knuckleduster and even a ram raid, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Four brothers retaliated after Imran Rashid and other members of his family repeatedly targeted them.

Mohammed Rizwan Sultan, 33, Mahboob Sultan, 23, Suleman Sultan, 21, and Mohammed Sufyan Sultan, 18, and their friend Mohammed Patel, 22, “sorted him out” on August 17 last year.

The Sultans, who are originally from Bangladesh, and the Rashids, who are originally from Pakistan, were initially on good terms and the eldest brother, who has served a sentence for drug dealing, has spent time in prison with members of the Rashid family.

Suleman’s defence barrister Ayesha Smart said: “It appears that the feud arose as result of an incident between Suleman and Mr Rashid. It was a result of Suleman allegedly looking at Mr Rashid in the wrong way.

“Suleman was jumped by Mr Rashid and members of his family. He sustained a scar to his head where his head was split.”

Barrister Carl Kingsley then said that on August 10 Mr Rashid, 36, also assaulted dad-of-four Mahboob.

He said: “[Mahboob] was approached in his car by the complainant and invited to get out.

“He was struck once in the face with a knuckleduster and knocked unconcious.”

Mr Kingsley said that on another occasion while Mohammed Rizwan was subject to home detention, the Sultans’ family home was ram raided in an attempt to gain entry.

Some of the other brothers, five or six females and several young children were home at the time too.

The court heard that a video filmed by a neighbour showed men in dark clothing and a vehicle reversing towards a the house, causing excessive damage, and Mohammed Rizwan recognised Mr Rashid’s younger brother as one of the men.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said that around 4pm on August 17 the five defendants went to Lepton Food & Wine on Highgate Lane in the Lepton area of Huddersfield, which is run by Mr Rashid, and attacked him, but his injuries were not serious.

CCTV footage was played in court showing Mahmood entering the shop before Mr Rashid runs outside to be confronted by the others and repeatedly kicked on the floor.

Mr Kinglsey said that the attack was Mahmood’s idea, but the judge replied: “I do not accept that. They have gone to sort him out.”

The court heard that the two families have since “agreed this was getting out of hand” and made a “truce”, with Mr Rashid even refusing to provide the prosecution with a victim personal statement.

Patel has also met with Mr Rashid to apologise and shake his hand.

The Sultans, all of Dale Street in Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, and Patel, of nearby Victoria Road, had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After Mohammed Sufyan’s barrister Imran Majid said that his client suffers from severe eczema and needs assistance from his family to shower and use the toilet, Judge Christopher Batty remarked: “Seems to be fit enough to knock seven bells out of the complainant. Seems to not need much assistance, apart from his mates of course.”

Mohammed Rizwan, Mahboob, Suleman and Patel were sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Each of them were ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 compensation, as well as the statutory surcharge.

The youngest brother was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and made subject of a six-month curfew from 8pm-6am.

There was a sigh of relief from a family member in the public gallery as the judge suspended the first sentence and Patel appeared to take a note of his sentence on his mobile phone in the dock.

Some of Mahboob’s children were outside the courtroom.

The judge told them: “You all came incredibly close to losing your liberty today and you largely have your background and your family to thank for that.”