Dozens of families enjoyed sledging down a steep hill this week but a planning decision means it will almost certainly be the last time.

Clayton Fields, a once picturesque beauty spot between Edgerton and Birkby, was filled with the sound of children’s laughter and cries of glee as they had fun in the snow.

The long running and complex issue of Clayton Fields has been going on for more than 20 years.

The battle to save the green space from housing developers was lost at the Supreme Court in February 2014 after residents’ claims that it was an official ‘Village Green’ were declared invalid by a judge.

However, although diggers moved earth about at the site last year, there has not been any sign of houses being built.

Plans were passed for 40 mainly four-bedroomed detached houses to be built on the mainly sloping eight-acre site.

Among the families sledging at Clayton Fields were Dianne Adrien, of Paddock, and her 10-year-old son Conrad and Simone Crowe and her children, Lola, eight, and George, 11, also of Paddock.

Dianne said: “It’s such a shame that this will probably be the last time we can do this but there it is.”