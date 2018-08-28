Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a teenager who died in a fall on a mountain in Scotland at the weekend have paid tribute to their "lovely son".

Timothy Murray, 16, from Brighouse, was walking on Stac Pollaidh in Wester Ross, near Ullapool, when the tragedy struck on Sunday.

Timothy was reported missing by the party he had joined for the walk, after he was overdue back, and a coastguard helicopter was sent out. His body was discovered by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team a short time later.

It is understood nobody in the walking group witnessed Timothy fall.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

A statement issued by Timothy's family said: "It is a very sad loss and Timothy was a lovely son."

Sgt Kay MacRae, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with Timothy's family and friends at this tragic time.

"We would like to thank our partners in Dundonnell Mountain Rescue for their assistance with this challenging incident.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, as is standard procedure with sudden deaths>"