The family of Graham Bell have said his children have been 'robbed of life with their daddy' by the actions of one person.

Mr Bell, a married father-of-three from Dalton, died after being punched outside McDonald's in Huddersfield town centre.

A 17-year-old was charged with manslaughter and today cleared of the charges after a five-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard how Mr Bell, 37, punched one of the defendants friends after a verbal disagreement.

The 17-year-old then followed him for a few steps and punched him with eye-witnesses saying it was a 'Superman' punch that resulted in Mr Bell suffering a split lip, bruising and for his skull to ‘hit the pavement with a loud crack’.

Following the verdict Mr Bell's family released a statement via West Yorkshire Police where they thanked everyone involved in the case and said their loss has been 'immense'.

They said: "The actions of one person has not only taken the life of Graham, but robbed and deprived Graham’s young children of a life with their Daddy.

"As a family we continue to grieve the loss of Graham, who was such a huge part of our family.

"Our loss is immense. Graham was a hardworking man wanting only to provide for his family. He was a much loved, gentle, humorous, kind person and he has left us with a massive void which will remain forever.

"The trial has been difficult, but a necessary process and we respect the findings of the Court.

"We would like to express our thanks to all those who have been involved in Graham’s case. Even when the case concludes, no matter what the outcome, our pain and loss of Graham will continue for the rest of our lives."

The incident happened on 1 October last year

During the trial Mr Bell's wife Shireen provided a statement which was read to the court.

It said: “Graham and I have been together for the past 18 years and married for 9 years.”

She continued: “Graham enjoyed socialising with his friends and family.

“On the occasion he would go out and have a few, it would be Graham’s routine to make his way to McDonald’s . . . to get a taxi home. I regularly do this too if I am out with friends as it is quicker to get a taxi from this location.”

The mother-of-three continued: “I was not out with Graham that evening, I was at home with the children.”

She said that Graham had arranged to go out with friends after the Town match.

After the verdict was delivered Judge Kearl said everyone had behaved well in court under the circumstances, adding: “There are, however, no winners in this case, no matter which way one looks at it.”

He added: “Whichever way one looks at it, this is a tragic case.”