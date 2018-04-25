Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends of a father-of-two who died in a snowboarding accident will gather on Friday to celebrate his life as well as raise money for a charity which he supported.

Dave Ewart, 48, of Hade Edge, died on holiday in the Austrian ski resort St Anton am Arlberg where it is believed he fell into a hidden crevasse.

He was with two friends and going down a slope from the Valluga ski lift when the incident happened on March 8.

Local reports suggested that Mr Ewart may have suffocated after landing in deep snow.

Friends and family members will gather at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday at noon for a celebration of his life.

This will be followed by a reception at the stadium to which friends are invited.

A family notice in the Examiner features the crest of Huddersfield Town FC and urges people attending the event on Friday to “please dress as you feel comfortable and wear whatever you think is appropriate to celebrate Dave’s life.”

Mr Ewart’s family are asking people to make a donation to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity in lieu of flowers.

His wife Kathryn has set up a JustGiving page to raise money for YAA which has already reached £1,000 from 14 donations.

On the page Mrs Ewart said: “Dave was a long-term supporter of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and previously raised funds by walking between local football grounds alongside his brother Richard.

“After his accident he required the use of an Austrian Air Ambulance which came at a financial cost.

“We are fortunate that our Air Ambulance Services are free at the point if contact but this relies on continual fundraising and support to provide this vital lifesaving service.”

Colleagues and friends of Mr Ewart put their own tributes to him on the JustGiving page.

One man said: “Dave was a truly lovely chap. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. RIP Dave, you were taken far too early mate.”

Another online donor said: “I knew Dave through work – a great guy and a terrible loss. My thoughts are with his family.”

Mr Ewart, who had a civil engineering background, worked in the construction industry, working on projects across the country.

Last month his distraught parents Brian and Judith, of Holmfirth , said their son was a fun-loving family man who lives for his two daughters and his wife.

It is understood that a private family funeral service has been arranged.