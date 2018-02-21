Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has been launched to raise back the money stolen from an elderly couple by their own daughter.

Nancy and John Battye had £15,000 stolen from them over a two-year period by Andrea Casson-Wilson.

Their 48-year-old daughter plundered their life savings leaving them with just £1.83, as well as overdrawing their account by £883. Casson-Wilson, also known as Andrea Briggs, dodged jail at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tues) receiving a two year suspended sentence.

She was also ordered to pay back £12,600 of the money she took.

Now Andrea’s sister Diane Senior has set up a crowdfunding page hoping to raise back some of the money stolen in the cruel deception.

The family hope to raise £2,000 after Nancy and John, of Holmfirth, were left penniless.

Diane’s daughter Charlotte Senior said: “She hasn’t once said sorry to my gran who has lost over a stone in weight and my grandad who is starting with memory loss.

“My family and I are devastated she has got away with it. She is not sorry for what she has done and my poor grandparents are heartbroken.”

